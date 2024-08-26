Italian Grand Prix Under Threat Of Intense Thunderstorms
As the Italian Grand Prix approaches, concerns mount over the potential impact of forecasted thunderstorms during the iconic race weekend. Located in the heart of Italy, the Grand Prix has become a staple event each racing season. However, this year's race may face significant disruptions due to an unusual pattern of intense thunderstorms, primarily expected to unfold during race day.
Here is the current weather forecast, as per Weather.com.
Friday 30 August - Free Practice 1&2
The weekend kicks off with clear, sunny conditions on Friday, perfect for the practice sessions. Temperatures will get to a peak of 34°C, gradually dropping to a cooler 22°C as night falls. The winds, starting from the south-southwest at a gentle pace of 5 mph, will switch to north-northwest by the evening, maintaining the same speed. Humidity is expected to rise from 52% by day to 66% by night.
Saturday 31 August - Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
By Saturday, the scenario begins to change. While the day might start partly cloudy, the evening is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will again reach a high of 33°C before dipping in the evening. The probability of rain jumps significantly, with a concerning spike to 56% by night.
Sunday 1 September - Grand Prix
Sunday currently shows worrying signs of weather disruption. The race itself is scheduled for a 15:00 start, with conditions partly cloudy and a worrying trend toward isolated thunderstorms that could evolve into more scattered storms by nightfall.
Temperature will peak at 31°C with a steady 34% chance of daytime rain increasing slightly by night.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Schedule
Friday 30 August
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 31 August)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 31 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 1 September
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00