Jack Doohan: Alpine have Taken Away Pressure Amid Speculation Over His Seat
Alpine's Jack Doohan discussed how the team has alleviated pressure and concerns about his future with reassurances amid a series of rumors and speculation.
Doohan appeared to be the most probable candidate to lose his position, particularly after Alpine signed Franco Colapinto from Williams for a significant fee.
Instead, the team has embraced the driver, and he seems to be in a positive mental state despite all the surrounding noise.
“To be honest, I haven’t really struggled with the pressure at all," Doohan said.
“For sure, there have been a couple of instances like in Australia and Japan which you could potentially say that they could be pressure-related, but in all honesty, being fully open, they both were not."
"And the team have done a great and amazing job as well to really take that away, especially internally, which has been nice."
“For me, I know the raw pace has been there since the start, so that’s also an inner confidence that I can take with me, to know that as much as there is always going to be pressure and presence, to know that it wasn’t getting to me.”
Doohan has valiantly contested with the experienced Pierre Gasly, maintaining a narrow gap and showing similar speed.
This season, Colapinto has driven an earlier Alpine model, with team CEO Flavio Briatore showing strong support for the Argentine driver.
Team Principal Oliver Oakes has consistently supported Doohan, playing a crucial role in ensuring Jack's seat for the remainder of the season.
Doohan has been with Alpine for a considerable time, participating in their young driver program while advancing through the ranks and also serving as the team's reserve driver.
“I think we just have to focus on our strengths and if we put everything together on one lap, we can be there in Quali," said Doohan post-race.
"I think then that will make everything a little bit easier, will make our strategy a bit more simple and would not pressure us into having to do such adventurous things to try to make up for it.
“Here, there was a lot more going on and some more difficulties, but we’ve got to keep our heads down and chins up.”
