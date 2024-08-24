Jack Doohan Opens Up On 'Strange' Battle For Alpine F1 Seat Against Mick Schumacher
Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan, who was recently confirmed by the team to replace Esteban Ocon for the 2025 season, explained how patience ultimately led him to secure the F1 seat. He also recounted the "strange" shootout test against his friend Mick Schumacher, which ultimately clinched his spot alongside Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.
Alpine chose Doohan from its academy due to his outstanding performance, marking him as the first driver to earn a promotion to the main team. Despite not securing the Formula 2 or Formula 3 titles, his consistent display of blistering pace left a lasting impression.
Additionally, Doohan’s work as a test and reserve driver caught the Enstone outfit's attention, especially his exceptional performance in the team’s simulator. The Australian driver's impressive July test, where he notably outperformed Schumacher in the 2022 Alpine F1 car, sealed the deal for him. Speaking to the media about the "strange" test, he said:
“It was strange. For me, I kept it business. I didn’t think of it in any other way, that at the end of the day, I’m going to hop into the car and drive as fast as I can. It doesn’t matter who is next to me.
“It doesn't mean I’m going to be any different outside of the car. When I hop in, I have the mindset to be as fast as I can. At the end of the day, whatever the outcome was of that, I positioned myself to make sure I was first in line to get this seat, let’s say, regardless of who it was next to me.”
Doohan revealed that it wasn't until the first quarter of 2024 had passed that he realized that there was a chance of securing a full-time seat in Formula 1. Revealing his strategy and emphasizing how patience helped him sail through the complexities, he added:
“I think, let’s say, after the first quarter of the year, I knew there was a contention, there was let’s say a rabbit to chase, a possibility I can fight for this.
“There was no given task, there was obviously a lot of people that were still out of contract and so much going on, so I had to be very patient, bide my time and really plead my case, make sure I maximized every time I got behind the wheel, and I’m grateful that the patience paid off, as well as not racing, because like you said, that is a risk. But potentially if I didn’t take that risk, this wouldn’t have happened.”