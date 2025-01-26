Jack Doohan Predicted to Be on ‘Borrowed Time’ as Briatore Eyes Colapinto
Jack Doohan may soon find himself in the crosshairs as he navigates his future with Alpine in 2025. As Franco Colapinto steps into the role of a reserve driver under the watchful eye of racing executive Flavio Briatore, Doohan's position on the team appears increasingly tenuous. Former driver Johnny Herbert has predicted that Doohan might already be feeling like he's living on "borrowed time," a sentiment also shared by others in the racing community.
Alpine, known previously as Renault, has been pushing to improve and move up the rankings in Formula 1 after their impressive 4th place in 2022. The team's sixth-place finish in the 2024 Constructors' Championship was a step up from seventh in 2023, but still not where they wanted to be.
This slight upward trajectory has only accentuated the need for a strong and effective driver lineup. Jack Doohan, a promising young driver and son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, became a part of the Alpine family through their driver academy. By finishing third in the 2023 Formula 2 championship, Doohan showed he has the skill to compete at a high level. His promotion to a Formula 1 seat in 2025 saw the first time an Alpine Academy graduate secured a spot on the main team.
“Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn’t deliver against Pierre Gasly – I know Flavio Briatore very well – Doohan will be out.”
Fellow Alpine driver Pierre Gasly continues to have solid footing in the team, given his experience and French roots. His stability within the team provides a direct benchmark for Doohan, placing more accountability on the Australian driver to keep up with his teammate's performance. Gasly's longstanding role as a reliable and secure part of Alpine adds a layer of difficulty for Doohan, who must not only compete with Gasly but also fend off the competitive shadow of Franco Colapinto.
“He’ll be out as quick as he blinks. So, the pressure’s on his shoulders now for him to perform.”
The man steering this situation is none other than Briatore, a figure synonymous with strong moves in the Formula 1 driver management. Having mentored famous drivers such as Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher, Briatore's mind has the power to shape careers.
With Colapinto's recent inclusion, Briatore shakes up the driver's dynamics further, perhaps testing Doohan's resolve and ability to perform under pressure. Interestingly, Briatore also manages Doohan.
Colapinto's arrival can't be underestimated, as his performance with Williams in 2024 turned heads, punctuated by scoring points in just his second race at Azerbaijan. This promising talent may not just be Alpine's reserve driver but a serious contender for a full-time seat—all contributing to the psychological strain on Doohan's shoulders.
“That’s part of the sport, unfortunately. Especially in Formula 1, it’s not always full of budding roses.”
Alpine's recent management changes and commitment to developing young drivers highlight the complex environment within which Doohan must operate. The team welcomed Oliver Oakes as their new Team Principal in 2024, bringing familiarity with Doohan from his early career days. This personal history with Oakes could sway the balance in favor of the young Aussie. Nonetheless, in the qualified yet cutthroat world of F1, team decisions aren't made by history alone.
“Gasly is a driver that is very comfortable in the team at the present time.”
Colapinto's positioning as a driver challenging Doohan forces him to treat every lap as a proving ground. This theme of constant contrast proves the notion that his tenure is contingent on outpacing Gasly—a challenging feat in itself. The stakes are clear for Doohan: drive at the highest level or face replacement. As Johnny Herbert puts it, success in this field is fast fleeting unless doubt is kept at bay.
“He’ll be there on TV with him sort of over the shoulder of Briatore and wherever it may be. And that’s where all those little elements of doubt start to come into play. And doubt is something you definitely do not want.”
Only time will tell if Doohan can hold his own and endure this intense proving period. The highly competitive and ruthless sport of Formula 1 often places pressure on its teams and drivers to perform at peak levels under challenging circumstances. As the story develops, the question remains whether Jack Doohan will ascend to the challenge, or if Franco Colapinto will seize his moment.