Jack Doohan Seen Struggling Out of Alpine Car After Japan GP
Alpine driver Jack Doohan was filmed struggling to exit his car after the Japanese Grand Prix, following a major crash earlier in the race weekend.
Doohan has struggled to find significant success in the early part of the season, with his tight qualifying sessions against teammate Pierre Gasly being the highlight so far.
So far, he has crashed out of the race in Australian, and then finished P15 in China.
Before the season began, Doohan faced considerable pressure from Alpine, particularly after his team signed former Williams driver Franco Colapinto as their reserve driver.
Doohan's results thus far have not reduced any speculation regarding his race seat; however, his health could potentially end his time at Alpine before Colapinto does.
In a video circulating on social media, Doohan is seen trying to climb out of the car with one arm, struggling until an Alpine mechanic and Haas driver Esteban Ocon arrive to help him.
Ocon was seen helping him walk as Doohan struggled to move. The potential injuries occurred after Doohan crashed at turn 1 during Free Practice 2.
The Aussie was driving at full speed into the turn, which the current cars can achieve due to the incredible amount of downforce they generate. He attempted to turn the car with DRS activated, but then lost control and crashed into the wall in a massive shunt.
Immediately after the crash, he appeared weary and unsteady. However, when speaking to the media, he attempted to alleviate any cause for concern.
“Pushing through. I don’t want to use any excuses or anything like that," he told reporters.
“But that’s why we train, let’s say, and keep our heads in a good place."
The reason for the crash is still unknown; Doohan appeared to brake to deactivate DRS, yet the rear flap remained deployed.
The team later indicated that Doohan made an error, implying he should have released the accelerator to properly disable the DRS.
If Doohan faces any injury, Colapinto could likely take his place and retain the seat in the future, which will probably push Jack to overcome any ailment.
With Bahrain this week and Jeddah the next weekend, Doohan will have little to no rest.
