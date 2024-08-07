James Vowles Casts Doubt On Logan Sargeant Racing For Remainder Of 2024
Williams team principal James Vowles has suggested that he is still uncertain about Logan Sargeant's future with the team for the remainder of the 2024 season. Vowles is evaluating the American driver's performances on a race-by-race basis and hasn't confirmed whether he will make it to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Carlos Sainz's recent signing with Williams for the 2025 season meant that Sargeant would depart from the team after the current season. Despite his efforts through the 14 Grands Prix thus far, Sargeant remains one of the three drivers on the F1 grid who have yet to score any points this season.
In addition, he has also been plagued by a series of crashes and costly errors this season that have added heavily to the team's expenses. These issues have led many to question the decision to retain him for this season, especially after considering his single-point P21 finish in the 2023 Drivers' Standings of the 22-race calendar.
The underperformance persisted despite Vowles offering Sargeant multiple opportunities to improve. Even with Sainz’s signing for the 2025 season, Vowles remains patient with Sargeant, continuing to support and encourage him to enhance his performance.
Vowles has been transparent about Sargeant's position in the team and has even gone to the extent of saying that if his results don't improve, he won't hesitate to replace him. When asked on the F1 Nation Podcast if he would replace Sargeant mid-season, he answered diplomatically. He said:
"As I have said time and time again, I have done everything possible, and I will continue to do so to give him the platform where he can [finish the 2024 season].
"I want him to see out the season. I want him, he's a Williams Academy driver, he will remain a Williams Academy driver. As long as he earns it, he has a seat, and he has to earn it.
"I would say the blunt truth behind it, which I provided him is that he really did move forward at Silverstone and Budapest. But in Spa, we weren't there, and we have to understand together why. That's the blunt truth behind it. Many will take objection at this level of what I call brutal honesty on things. But I much rather that he is given every opportunity but knows where he has to improve rather than a decision gets made from one day to the next without any influence from his side."
Vowles has hinted that he is still willing to offer Sargeant the chance to improve, even if it means setting aside immediate team results. This demonstrates the team boss' commitment to seeing Sargeant succeed. However, he also made it clear that the 23-year-old’s tenure with the team will end mid-season if he stops putting in the effort.