James Vowles Predicts Sainz will be "On The Money" Soon
Carlos Sainz, driving for Williams, has faced difficulties acclimating to the English team, being out-qualified by his teammate Alex Albon in every race to date.
Sainz departed from Ferrari last year following Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Italian team.
A certified race winner and consistent podium finisher, he was anticipated to receive a chance with another elite team.
Last season, the top teams quickly shut their doors on Sainz, limiting his options to midfield teams.
Williams Team Principal James Vowles was eager to sign Sainz and successfully secured him after a determined effort.
Carlos was expected to quickly establish himself as the team leader and become the top driver for the team; however, that has not happened yet, especially with Albon raising his level.
Vowels remains hopeful about Sainz's potential progress.
"We're still adapting the car with Carlos at the moment, a little bit off there," Vowels told reporters.
"You saw yesterday, he just naturally is really on the money, just a little bit off set today, but I'm happy."
Sainz has struggled to adapt to the Williams car, as he needs to change the driving style he developed at Ferrari.
"What we did find in China with him is this very specific driving style he's carried over from Ferrari," Vowels told reporters.
"And I think this is our weakness."
"Ferrari allows you to combine a lot more on the front axle."
"Our car does not as much."
"And actually, Alex has just organically driven around it and learned to drive around it over the last few years."
"Lewis has been talking about the other way around and actually having to adapt his driving style going to Ferrari."
"It's exactly the same thing, but in reverse."
"It's just the direction you go down to get basically your package of downforce and aerodynamics is different in concept and philosophy."
"As you can see, it still produces a fast car, but it does take quite a bit to adapt."
Sainz once mentioned that adjusting to the Williams car might take him five to ten races, but Vowels has expressed that he would be "shocked if it takes five races."
"The way he operates, the way he thinks, the way he works, I know how he adapts his driving style, he won't need that long," he said.
"He'll be on the money pretty quickly."
