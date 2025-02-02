James Vowles Reveals Instant Williams Change As Carlos Sainz Joins For 2025 F1 Season
Williams team principal James Vowles has explained how Carlos Sainz arrived at the team last month and immediately set to work with his inputs. The former McLaren and Ferrari driver has already been making key contributions that make a considerable difference at Williams, with Vowles calling it a "positive momentum from ideas."
Sainz parted ways with Ferrari after the 2024 season to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. While his move to Williams was questioned by many, Vowles revealed in the past that Sainz's faith in the project and his determination to make it a winning team motivated him to sign, despite being aware of Williams' current competitive form.
With an eye on the long-term future, Vowles has been formulating ideas and strategies for the new era of Formula 1 that begins in 2026. Following Sainz's first track outing in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the team has reportedly received several points to improve upon. Speaking on how the Spaniard has been settling into his new team, the Williams chief told Motorsport.com during the Autosport Awards:
"He's relishing it.
"You could see from the moment he jumped in the car in Abu Dhabi, his mind switched. This is where he wants to be, this is what he wants to do, he's part of our success story. He's fitting in perfectly.
"He's a brilliant personality who, with him, brings not only race-winning pedigree but this want and desire for Williams to be successful.
"I was there with him this morning, with Alex and myself, for three, four hours – just talking through plans for the year, what we've changed, where we're going."
Vowles acknowledged that inputs from Sainz and his teammate, Alex Albon, will be key to making further improvements, especially with the F1 grid expected to be very close this season. He said:
"His contributions – as are Alex's as well – are absolutely key for driving this team forward, because it's now into a level of detail where you're starting to chase milliseconds as opposed to the big-ticket items we work for.
"Already in the space of just a few weeks, real positive momentum from ideas, concepts, how we can change, how we can move forward, is coming."
Vowles pointed at Sainz's attention to detail and revealed the growth trajectory of the teams he worked with in the past, comparing their progress from the day he joined to when he left them. He added:
"He also doesn't leave a stone unturned.
"I mean, there's a statistic up on the F1 channel today where you look at all the teams he's been to and where they've ended up. It's not a coincidence. He's a hard worker, a diligent worker that brings with him success – and he wants us to be successful."