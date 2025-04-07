Japanese Driver Ryō Hirakawa Makes Shock Move to Haas F1 Team After Alpine FP1 Outing
The Haas F1 team has announced that they have signed Ryō Hirakawa as the reserve driver for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Hirakawa was previously the Alpine reserve driver; however, he has now moved over to Haas.
The Japanese driver is no stranger to the team, having tested with the team over the winter for the post-season test.
He has participated in a few FP1 outings for other teams, most notably Alpine over the past Japanese Grand Prix weekend.
Haas has already lined up a test for Hirakawa; he is set to replace Ollie Bearman during Free Practice 1 this weekend in Bahrain. Additionally, he will take over Ocon's car in Mexico later in the season.
“I’m excited to join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, I really appreciate this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to a new journey with the team,” commented Ryō Hirakawa.
“I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain."
"I would like to thank Komatsu-san, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Morizo-san (Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation) and Toyota GAZOO Racing for this opportunity, it’s a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started.”
The move makes sense considering the connection between Toyota and Haas, as the Japanese brand has become a key sponsor of the racing team and has even lent some of its facilities for the VF-25 to be developed.
“It’s great to welcome Ryō to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, said in a statement.
“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryō valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team. As part of our collaboration with Toyota GAZOO Racing, it’s great to welcome new talent into the team – it’s a real pleasure to work with a racer of his driving acumen.”
Hirakawa is an active racer for Toyota GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and won the race in 2022 with the Japanese team.
This January, Hirakawa joined Alpine as a test and reserve driver, raising questions about his sudden move to the American racing team.
A possible explanation is that internal personnel at Haas might see Ayao as a potential replacement if Esteban Ocon struggles or Olie Bearman leaves to join another team.
The opportunity for Hirakawa to secure a full-time seat at Haas seems more realistic, which may explain why the move happened a day after the Japanese race weekend.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.