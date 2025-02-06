Jean Todt Addresses Michael Schumacher Condition Questions After Regular Visits
Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has responded to questions about the condition of F1 icon Michael Schumacher after regularly visiting the former driver.
After a horrific skiing accident in December 2013, Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma and later moved home in September 2014 for ongoing rehabilitation. Since then, the Schumacher family has maintained a tight lid on public updates regarding his health, upholding their decision for privacy. This commitment to privacy is mirrored in Todt's statements, who is among the select few allowed to visit.
Todt, who was closely associated with Schumacher during their time at Ferrari, respects the family's preference for privacy. He stated to Italian publication La Repubblica, as quoted by Crash.net:
“The family has decided not to answer the question [regarding Schumacher’s condition], a choice that I respect.
Todt opened up on his connection with Schumacher that goes beyond their shared professional history.
“I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family. Our bond goes beyond the past work.
“It is part of my life, which today is very far from Formula 1.”
This comes after Michael's son Mick opened up on the accident and his relationship with his father in the book "Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane." He explained:
“He was really supportive and a lot of fun, but could also be challenging.
“One time in a karting race I braked very late going into a corner and gained a lot of time. When I told him about it, he said, ‘Yes, but you should have braked like that in every corner!’
“I started racing in the formula classes the year after [the accident], and from that point onwards, I had to find my own feet.
“But I definitely learned a lot of technical points from him that I still use today, as well as from his coaching. And I have always been very resilient.”
Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, has been a strong pillar in managing his care and rehabilitation. Her commitment to preserving their privacy, as highlighted in a 2021 Netflix documentary, reflects Michael's own values. She shared in the documentary:
"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.
“We live together at home. We do therapy.
"We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.
"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. And we are getting on with our lives.
"He still shows me how strong he is every day.
"We're trying to carry on as a family."
