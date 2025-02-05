Jenson Button's Iconic F1 Car To Be Auctioned During The Miami Grand Prix Weekend
Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button's 2009 Brawn GP car, chassis 001/01, is set to be auctioned during the Miami Grand Prix weekend on May 3. This iconic car was gifted to Button after his championship-winning season, during which Brawn GP also secured the constructors' title in its sole year as an F1 team.
Originally raced by Rubens Barrichello in the early part of the 2009 season, chassis 01 played a key role in Brawn GP's success. Barrichello secured four podium finishes with it in Spain, Australia, Monaco, and Silverstone before the car became part of Button's personal collection.
Button's 2009 title win was a remarkable underdog story, as Brawn GP emerged from Honda’s unexpected exit at the end of 2008. Led by Ross Brawn, the team arrived at the season opener with a dominant car despite operating on a limited budget, securing a stunning 1-2 finish in their debut race.
Brawn GP went on to claim the Constructors' Championship in its sole F1 season before being acquired by Mercedes. Button also secured the drivers' title with one race to spare, finishing ahead of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the final standings.
Bonhams confirmed that the particular chassis in question went to Button as per a clause in his contract. The statement read:
"At the conclusion of the 2009 season, the championship winning chassis (02) went to Ross Brawn while Mercedes received chassis 03. Due to a clause in his contract, chassis 01 was gifted to World Champion Jenson Button, remaining in his private collection until 2024."
The car will be featured at the Bonhams Cars Miami Auction at the Miami International Autodrome. The report added:
"In collaboration with South Florida Motorsports, the Bonhams|Cars Miami Auction will take place at the Miami International Autodrome during the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025. Over 35 modern and contemporary supercars will be curated for auction and on display for race fans and collectors throughout the race weekend. The live auction, set for the evening of May 3, will be held directly on the racetrack, with the iconic Miami Formula 1 podium serving as a dramatic backdrop."
Bonhams Cars Miami Head of Sale, Louis Frankel added:
"This car represents the ultimate Formula 1 fairy tale – a revolutionary design that redefined what was possible. Chassis 001/01 is a piece of motorsport history, and its offering at auction is sure to captivate collectors worldwide. We are honoured to present this unrepeatable opportunity over the Miami Grand Prix, a stage befitting its legendary status."