Jeremy Clarkson Responds to Lewis Hamilton's Epic Ferrari Photo
Jeremy Clarkson, known for his entertaining takes on such shows as Top Gear and The Grand Tour, has added another to his latest show's X account, Clarkson's Farm. With a playful gesture, he reacted to Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari with is own epic photo.
Clarkson, who has made a name for himself on TV since the late '80s, couldn't resist sharing his thoughts through a photo. The image, amusingly captioned "Lewis Clarkilton," provided a lighthearted take on Hamilton's new chapter with the iconic Italian team. It's clear that while Clarkson enjoys poking fun, there's genuine admiration for the sport.
When it comes to Formula 1, few names are as prominent as Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari signifies a huge moment in motor racing and has naturally captured the interest of many. His first official days with the legendary Scuderia involved a visit to Maranello, where he was warmly received by Ferrari's management.
Apart from touring the team facilities and visiting Enzo Ferrari's house, a photograph of Hamilton next to a Ferrari F40 became a viral sensation. Ferrari has since released Hamilton's first onboard radio reaction during his debut, creating even more buzz.
This image not only earned a historic number of likes on Instagram, surpassing even those of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but also drew comparisons to the iconic Don Corleone character from The Godfather.
Clarkson, never one to shy away from sharing his views, has been following Formula 1 for a long time. He's no stranger to offering commentary on the sport. Last year, he didn't hold back when he referred to Max Verstappen as "the greatest driver we've ever seen," contrasting this with his thoughts on Hamilton, whom he regarded as "past his prime."
Clarkson humorously added that perhaps Hamilton's team was supplying him with "lemon barley water instead of petrol," joking about Hamilton's performance.
Clarkson's fans and followers have long appreciated his wit. His response to Hamilton's photo was a playful image of himself styled similarly to Hamilton, standing by a Range Rover at his farm, draped in a suit and overcoat.
The public's reaction to Hamilton's move was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. His presence at the Fiorano circuit test day drew a crowd of eager fans, highlighting the immense interest in this new chapter of his racing career. It's no surprise, given Ferrari's deep-rooted place in F1 history, that Hamilton's arrival has stirred such anticipation. Ferrari's reputation and passionate following amplify the significance of any major driver joining their ranks.
As the 2025 Formula 1 season progresses, it will be interesting to watch how Hamilton's tenure at Ferrari unfolds. Will it bring a resurgence and new triumphs, or will it reinforce Clarkson's jokes about changing times? Regardless, it's going to be an exciting year.
