Jochen Mass in recovery after "medical emergency"
Former McLaren driver Jochen Mass suffered a "medical emergency," according to his family, though he is in a stable condition as he recovers.
Mass will step away from any public engagements "for the foreseeable" during his recovery.
"The family of Jochen Mass, wishes to share that he is currently recovering from a recent medical emergency. While Jochen’s condition is stable, he will be stepping back from all public appearances and engagements for the foreseeable future as he focuses on his recovery," a statement on Mass's social media account says.
“We as a family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and kindly request privacy during this time. We are wishing Jochen a speedy recovery," the statement reads.
Mass participated in 105 Formula 1 races, winning the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix and getting seven other podium finishes over his racing career.
The German driver drove for Surtees, McLaren, ATS, Arrows, and March over his eight-year F1 career.
During his career, he has teamed up with several high-level, world champion drivers in the vein of Emerson Fittipaldi, James Hunt, and Keke Rosberg.
Mass's most notable moment in his F1 career is his role in the fatal on-track incident with Gilles Villeneuve. During the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, the drivers collided during a qualifying session, which led to a tragic crash for Villeneuve that led him to be flown to a hospital.
Still, sadly, he was taken off life support later that same day.
Mass retired from F1 only a few months after the incident, after he had another on-track collision that led to his car catching fire and minor burn injuries.
In the aftermath of his career, after seeing so many drivers suffer fatal or significant injuries, Mass was grateful to be able to retire on his terms.
“People ask me what was the highlight of my life? The highlight is that I’m still here," Mass told Motorsport Magazine.
Only a few months later, Mass left the sport and shifted his attention to racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which he did several times, competing in the race in 1989.
Even after his racing days, Mass remained a key figure within the paddock, mentoring a young Michael Schumacher and steering him towards Ferrari.
Mass is also an ambassador for the German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, driving historic cars at events, including at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual showcase of modern and classic motorsport vehicles.