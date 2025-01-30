Johnny Herbert Secures New Opportunity After Shock FIA Departure
Former FIA steward Johnny Herbert has secured a new role a day after being ousted by Formula 1's governing body. Herbert has now joined Lola Cars as its global brand ambassador. The brand, which recently made its debut in Formula E, believes his vast expertise in motorsports will be highly beneficial. In addition, Herbert will also remain involved in the brand's business partnerships and developments.
F1 on SI reported that the FIA parted ways with Herbert allegedly due to his ties with a betting company. A recent trend in the sport saw several former F1 drivers enter into deals with betting companies and comment on controversial subjects, in order to push the news to go viral and indirectly promote their partner.
Herbert made headlines last season for a penalty imposed on Max Verstappen during the Mexico City Grand Prix which some deemed harsh.
Now though, in a short span of time, Herbert has secured a role with Lola. Speaking on the new partnership, he said:
“It’s hugely exciting to be involved with an iconic and successful championship-winning marque like Lola.
"Lola has always been a big part of the motorsport world and, having grown up with Lolas around me in Formula Ford, sportscars and F1, joining the team for this next chapter feels like the perfect fit.
“I look forward to working with Lola and its partners, opening doors for the brand and helping contribute not only to the renewed success of such a storied name but to the sustainable future of top-tier motorsport.”
Lola Cars chairman, Till Bechtolsheimer added:
“Having witnessed numerous displays of his talent and sportsmanship throughout his career, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work alongside him.
"He is not only an ideal ambassador for everything that Lola stands for, but his wealth of experience will be a priceless resource for our present and future drivers."
The Race reports that Herbert's swift appointment was a result of his friendship with Lola's chief commercial officer, Keith Smout. Herbert said:
“The nice thing for me is that Lola’s return is both a great news story for the motorsport industry and also it almost marries together different eras of racing.
“Lola’s heritage was all about where the engineers came from. They went through Lola, March, Reynard, etc. and at that time it was like a university for engineers.
“In 2025 it’s not only back, but it's back in one of the most innovative types of racing you can get – Formula E. And knowing Till [Bechtolsheimer, Lola owner], and guys like Keith this is just the start of a new technical adventure so it’s really exciting.
“For Till to come up with the idea to give it another chance to go back onto the racetrack, it's lovely to see. It's people like Till that we need to have around to bring these wonderful names back into motorsport and that's exactly what he's doing at the present time.”