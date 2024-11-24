Jos Verstappen Admits He Wanted to Pick Up the Phone During Max's Slump Ahead of Championship Win
Max Verstappen has firmly established himself among Formula 1's elite with his fourth World Championship title, which came during an exhilarating race in Las Vegas. The Dutchman, driving for Red Bull, clinched the championship by securing a fifth-place finish ahead of Lando Norris. At just 27 years old, Verstappen's win puts him in the company of legends like Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost, each boasting four world titles.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix was no ordinary race. Under challenging conditions, Verstappen started in second place but quickly found himself facing tough competition. The race saw him overtaken by Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc as his RB20 car struggled to keep pace with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. Aware of the stakes, Verstappen adopted a conservative strategy, making certain he crossed the finish line ahead of his title rival, Norris.
Mercedes had a particularly strong showing in Las Vegas, with George Russell clinching victory and Lewis Hamilton securing second place. This marked a resurgence for Mercedes, their first win since the Belgian Grand Prix earlier in July. Verstappen's ability to maintain a consistent performance, however, allowed him to establish an insurmountable lead early in the season, solidifying his place at the top despite the challenges.
The season was not devoid of pressures, particularly noted by Verstappen's father, Jos, who is no stranger to the world of Formula 1. Jos, a former driver, admitted the annoyance he felt, revealing a temptation to intervene when Max's dominance was less evident. Reflecting on the ups and downs, Jos admitted:
"It was sometimes quite difficult not to pick up the phone and call someone."
Jos Verstappen further commented: "We have had more enjoyable seasons where Max has been champion."
Now among the illustrious ranks of multi-time champions, Verstappen's achievements in Formula 1 are substantial. His consistent top finishes, coupled with remarkable career statistics—52 wins, 70 podiums, and 37 pole positions—cement his legacy as one of the sport's finest.