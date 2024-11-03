F1 News: Jos Verstappen Blasts F1 Steward Johnny Herbert: 'Shouldn't Talk To The Press!'
Jos Verstappen, the father of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has levied fresh criticism against Johnny Herbert, a steward at the recent F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. This follows penalties handed to the Red Bull driver during the race, which has continued discussions about fairness and consistency in the sport's officiating.
At the heart of the controversy lies Herbert's comments following the race. Herbert, a former Formula 1 driver now serving as one of the stewards, admitted that the penalties assigned to Max Verstappen would not deter him from similar aggressive driving in the future, specifically referencing the incident involving Lando Norris.
"Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future," Herbert stated, a comment that drew a response from Jos Verstappen.
His response was unequivocal as he said that stewards should refrain from engaging with the media.
"I think a steward shouldn't talk to the press at all and just deliver work all the time. And that's certainly not the case now," he said via RacingNews365. He's obviously highlighting the necessity for stewards to maintain professionalism and focus strictly on their duties without external distractions.
The penalties assessed to Max Verstappen in Mexico City were part of a broader narrative this season, involving his intense rivalry with Lando Norris in the battle for the championship. This narrative began at the US Grand Prix, where Norris was penalized for overtaking Verstappen, leading to controversy over the perceived inconsistency in penalties. A week later, at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Verstappen received two 10-second penalties for his driving against Norris, igniting another debate on fairness.
Jos Verstappen's frustration is also rooted in what he perceives as inconsistency in penalty assessments.
"One time they give five seconds, another time 10 seconds. There has to be a line in that, too, so that you know what penalty you're getting," he asserted. The elder Verstappen did however admit that Max's aggressive overtaking in Mexico City might have crossed a line, saying, "I thought Max's second overtaking move [at the Mexico City GP] went too far. I think he thinks so now too."
This scenario unfolds against the backdrop of a highly competitive 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. Verstappen and Norris are locked in a fierce contest for the title. Every decision by the stewards could potentially tilt the balance, thus raising the stakes in the battles on the track. Verstappen’s recent penalty at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - a 5-place due to an engine change - further complicated his championship position.