Jos Verstappen Offers Update on Max Verstappen's Future with Red Bull Beyond 2025
Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has revealed that his son will remain with Red Bull after 2025 if the team will "get it right" next year. Coming on the back of a challenging season where Red Bull's performance slumped due to balance problems on the RB20 F1 car this season, Jos suggests Max will remain with Red Bull only if the outfit provides him with a car that can help him surpass competition, especially with the resurgence of rival teams such as McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes this season.
The Milton Keynes outfit went through a turbulent year that began with an investigation into team principal Christian Horner over alleged misconduct, followed by the high-profile exits of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, whispers of internal power struggles, and balance problems with the 2024 title contender.
The car issues led Red Bull to lose the top two spots in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari. While the team managed to limit the damage heading into the United States Grand Prix and Max secured the championship in Las Vegas, it is undeniable that the four-time world champion faced significant pressure from McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Drivers’ Standings. His father, Jos, has stated that Max would only consider staying at Red Bull if the team provides him with a dominant car next season, despite his contract extending until 2028. Speaking to Formule1.nl, Jos said:
“A lot also depends on what happens here at Red Bull.
“Look, if they get it right again next year and we are competing at the front, Max will just stay.”
Despite the challenges faced this season, Red Bull remained unwavering in its support for Verstappen. While the Dutch driver openly admitted to considering a departure, he also emphasized his loyalty to the team. He said:
"To be honest, I think in your life, every year there are always thoughts going through your head from, how long do I still want to do this? Where do I want to do this? How do I want to do this?
"There are things in your private life that happen, of course, in your racing life. There are always things that you have to deal with and think about. But that's fine.
"I think in general I'm quite relaxed about these things because it's very important to split your private life and racing life. But it's fine to have these thoughts in your head about what you want to do.
"But at the same time, I'm also not someone that makes very drastic decisions. I'm just very happy where I'm at, at the moment. I'm very loyal to the team."