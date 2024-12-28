Jos Verstappen Reveals F1 CEO Talks On Stewarding - 'Step It Up In Terms Of Professionalism'
Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen has revealed talks with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on the problems faced with the FIA's current model of stewarding and how it needs to "step up in terms of professionalism." Jos called out the inconsistencies in penalties during the 2024 season, which he believes should be uniform for all drivers across the sport.
The 2024 season saw intense competition among the top four teams, namely McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes. This is a result of the F1 grid getting closer due to consistency in the regulations. The biggest highlight of the season, compared to 2023, was the resurgence of McLaren, which went on to win the Constructors' Championship after 26 years.
McLaren upped its game after an upgrade package on the MCL38 F1 car in Miami unlocked performance in an otherwise tricky ground effect era, where teams such as Aston Martin still continue to struggle to find performance on their cars. McLaren's strength allowed Lando Norris to mount a serious challenge against Verstappen, bringing him close in the pursuit of his first championship victory. While Verstappen was able to pull away and win his fourth title, the year saw intense battles between the pair that exposed an alleged shortcoming in the stewarding process.
For instance, Norris was issued a five-second penalty during the race in Austin after being pushed off the track by Verstappen while attempting an overtake on the outside line. This led the McLaren driver to overtake him off the track and receive the penalty. In two similar incidents in Mexico where Verstappen pushed Norris off the track, the Red Bull driver received ten-second penalties each.
Similarly, the Dutchman was handed a community service penalty for swearing in a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined €10,000 ($10,834), with half the sum suspended, for swearing in a post-race press conference in Mexico. Highlighting the inconsistency in penalties and suggesting that there be permanent stewards rather than volunteers, Jos told Formule1.nl:
“I did talk to Stefano Domenicali about that. The stewards just need to punish consistently. The same for everyone.
“Not five seconds one time and 10 seconds time penalty the next time for the same offence. And why did Max get a community service penalty for the word ‘f***’ and someone else a fine? The stewards don’t remember it all. I think there should be stricter rules in that area.
“It would help if there was a permanent pool of stewards. And no more former Formula 1 drivers either, but just people who have more distance and less interests, but who at the same time understand what the sport is about.
“With the same stewards every time, you’re also going to get more of the same decisions. So more consistency, that’s just better. It is the FIA’s turn. They need to step it up in terms of professionalism."