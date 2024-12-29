Juan Pablo Montoya Predicts 'Very Difficult' 2025 Season For Max Verstappen With Intriguing Theory
Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has predicted that the 2025 season will be "very difficult" for Max Verstappen, who will find it difficult to defend his championship title considering the way Red Bull struggled with its car problems this season. His theory proposes that the Dutchman was able to win his championships due to Red Bull's dominant title contender but with a challenging car, as seen in the second half of 2024, Verstappen could be unable to dominate next year.
The current year marked a period of intense struggles for the Milton Keynes outfit, not only off track but even on track. Known for dominating the 2023 season with 21 race wins out of 22 races, Red Bull suffered this year due to the RB20 F1 car's balance problems, which led Verstappen to voice his frustration on team radio on several occasions.
As a result of the technical challenge, Red Bull lost the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and the runner-up spot to Ferrari. Verstappen, meanwhile, saved his championship after being challenged by Lando Norris until the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Montoya believes McLaren and Ferrari will be the favorites in 2025, while Verstappen will be left in an unfavorable position if Red Bull fails to improve its car significantly. Explaining how a driver's chances of securing the championship are directly related to a fast car, Montoya told Marca, as reported and translated by RacingNews365.com:
"The truth is that if you look at the grid, you see eight or even 10 good drivers anyway.
"The problem is just that you have a big advantage if you start with a car in which you can win every week and are immediately number one with that.
"That doesn't mean that the other drivers are bad, because they are actually very good. But it's like saying to Lewis Hamilton that he doesn't know how to race anymore and therefore he can't take another title, when the problem was mainly in the fact that Mercedes doesn't run as fast as that Red Bull.
"Red Bull suffered from that in the last few races, but it's not that Verstappen has forgotten how to drive. He showed that in Brazil."
Montoya added that Red Bull might not have the speed next season to help Verstappen secure his fifth championship. He said:
"For Verstappen it will be very difficult next season.
"If Red Bull can't suddenly make a big step, it will be really difficult for him to become champion with the car he has at the moment. They just don't have the speed they need.
"So I don't see him as a favourite. If you look at the last Formula 1 races of the last year, it is impossible to see him as a favourite anymore.
"We have to wait and see what Red Bull comes up with first, but I would say the title fight next year will be between McLaren and Ferrari. I think Mercedes is even more likely than Red Bull."