Ken Block Fans Reach Out To Travis Pastrana After Sad Loss Of Gymkhana Legend

"Keep going for Ken"

Following the tragic news of rally legend Ken Block's passing, fans have been reaching out to fellow driver Travis Pastrana.

Block made his rally debut in 2005 and has since founded DC Shoes, Hoonigan Racing, and Hoonigan Industries. On top of this, he did the Gymkhana videos as part of a series on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.

The Gymkhana videos showed Block pulling off insane stunts in rally cars and more recently, Pastrana has carried on the videos.

Block's company, Hoonigan, confirmed the news earlier today in a statement which read:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. "Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve."

Fans have been reaching out to Pastrana on social media since the news of Block's passing following a snowmobile accident.

One fan wrote on Pastrana's latest Instagram post, writing:

"Thinking of you and the whole crew tonight. I’m so sorry. This loss is immeasurable."

Another fan wrote:

"So sorry for your loss, the history you have written together will always remain unmatched"

Whilst another of his followers commented:

"I'm so sorry for the loss, Trav. I cant begin to imagine what losing a "teacher" could be like.."

Another follower sent their well wishes, writing:

"Sorry for your loss @travispastrana keeping you in my prayers‼️ I grew up watching you guys with @redbull and @nitrocircus straight fire. Love the memories you guys gave me"

Someone else commented saying:

"Hope you’re holding up over there man. keep going and do it for Ken"

Pastrana has not commented on the news yet, but our thoughts are with him and Block's family and friends at this awful time.