Kevin Magnussen At Risk Of Dutch GP Penalty After F1 Regulation Breach
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen may face penalties at the Dutch Grand Prix following his team's breach of Formula One regulations, according to an official letter from the FIA. The potential infractions involve unauthorized replacements of certain car components, placing Magnussen's standings and performance at risk.
The issue centers on the replacement of the Energy Store (ES) and Control Electronics (CE) in the Danish driver's car. These components are crucial to the car’s performance, and their replacement without proper authorization from the FIA's Technical Delegate can constitute a significant rule violation. The Haas team has used three Energy Stores and Control Electronics this season for car number 20, driven by Magnussen, exceeding the amount permitted as per Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
The unauthorized changes were identified during routine inspections by FIA officials, led by Jo Bauer, the FIA Formula One Technical Delegate. The non-conformity with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations, which governs component replacements during parc fermé conditions, prompted the referral of the matter to the race stewards for further review and potential disciplinary actions.
The implications of these technical non-compliances are significant. They put Magnussen at risk of grid penalties or points deductions, while also highlighting a procedural issue within the team itself.
As the situation develops, the stewards' findings and subsequent decisions will be closely watched, with implications for both Magnussen and the Formula One community at large.
The following is from the FIA document:
The following driver will use a new energy store (ES) for the remainder of the Competition:
- Number: 20
- Car: Haas Ferrari
- Driver: Kevin Magnussen
- Previously used ES: 2
The energy store used by Kevin Magnussen is the third (3) of the two (2) new energy stores allowed for the 2024 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
The following driver will use a new control electronics (CE) for the remainder of the Competition:
- Number: 20
- Car: Haas Ferrari
- Driver: Kevin Magnussen
- Previously used CE: 2
The control electronics used by Kevin Magnussen is the third (3) of the two (2) new control electronics allowed for the 2024 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
All the above listed PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.