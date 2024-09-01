Kevin Magnussen Blasts FIA After Race Ban Penalty - 'Where's The Logic?'
Kevin Magnussen has publicly criticized the FIA following a race ban penalty he incurred during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
The Haas F1 Team driver accrued two additional penalty points on his super license, bringing his total to 12 within the last 12 months, resulting in a race ban for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The incident at Monza, which also earned him a 10-second time penalty, involved a collision with Pierre Gasly at Turn 4.
The collision occurred when Magnussen, attempting to overtake Gasly on the inside, was deemed to have executed the maneuver in an unsafe and uncontrolled manner by the race stewards. This judgment led to a citation for breaching Article 2 d) of Chapter IV, Appendix L, of the FIA International Sporting Code. Despite the ruling, Magnussen vehemently disagreed, questioning the consistency and fairness of the stewards' decisions.
He explained to Sky Sports F1 during the live broadcast, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Frustrated about the penalty. I don't understand it at all. Flat out, just completely confused. Me and Gasly raced hard into turn four, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, then came back on track again, no damage to either car, and no consequence to the race of either of us.
"But I get a 10-second penalty. Then, on Lap 1, Ricciardo and Nico [Hulkenberg], Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300 kilometres an hour, completely destroyed Nico's race, massive consequence and damage to Nico's car. But he gets a five-second penalty. Where's the logic? I just don't get it."
Despite the 10-second penalty, Magnussen managed to finish in 10th place at Monza, securing a point for the Haas F1 Team. This race marked his third point-scoring finish of the season.
Looking ahead, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set for September 13-15, will see Haas F1 Team searching for a replacement driver. The team has yet to announce who will fill in for Magnussen in Baku although it is highly anticipated that this will be Ollie Bearman, who is contracted to drive for the team in 2025.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF