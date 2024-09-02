Kevin Magnussen Breaks Silence On Azerbaijan Race Ban
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has opened up about his race ban on Instagram after he became the first driver to breach the 12-penalty point limit on his Super Licence, which will see him stay out of the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
During the Italian Grand Prix, the Dane received two additional penalty points on his super license following a collision with Pierre Gasly at Turn 4, in addition to a 10-second time penalty. This brought his total to 12 points over the past year, triggering a race ban for the race in Baku set to take place in two weeks.
Magnussen's attempt to overtake Gasly on the inside resulted in contact between his Haas VF-24 and Gasly's Alpine A524. While the impact wasn't enough to retire either car from the race, the maneuver was deemed unsafe and uncontrolled by the race stewards. Consequently, Magnussen was cited for breaching Article 2(d) of Chapter IV, Appendix L, of the FIA International Sporting Code.
After the race, Magnussen expressed disagreement with the governing body's verdict as he questioned the stewards' judgment by comparing his incident with Nico Hulkenberg's clash involving Daniel Ricciardo. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on a live broadcast, as reported by GPBlog, the 31-year-old driver said:
"Frustrated about the penalty. I don't understand it at all. Flat out, just completely confused. Me and Gasly raced hard into turn four, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, then came back on track again, no damage to either car, and no consequence to the race of either of us.
"But I get a 10-second penalty. Then, on Lap 1, Ricciardo and Nico [Hulkenberg], Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300 kilometres an hour, completely destroyed Nico's race, massive consequence and damage to Nico's car. But he gets a five-second penalty. Where's the logic? I just don't get it."
Magnussen, who scored a point with his P10 finish, confirmed through a post on Instagram today that he will remain out of the upcoming Azerbaijan GP. He wrote:
"Good stuff: One point in Monza. Bad stuff: Race ban in Baku. See you in Singapore"
The post received upwards of 40,000, likes and fans have had several things to say about his race ban. Some of the noteworthy comments are below:
Nethma_123: "Just remember ur back to 0 penalty points in Singapore."
Manek43509: "Absolutely ludicrous to give ten seconds and penalty points for that incident. These stewards don’t know what they’re doing!"
Gregtelms: "This dude is so nonchalant about the race ban."
Dramaloverf1: "I do not think he drives that aggressive. He just drives as aggressive as he is fighting for podium for every spot. But since he is in midfield he gets more fights which end up with more risk. Unfortunate see you in Singapore."
Formula.latest: "Bro has 6 weeks off."