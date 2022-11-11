Kevin Magnussen emotional after magic Pole Position for Haas in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen was lost for words after a magical Pole Position for Haas at Interlagos.

The Danish driver made a sensational comeback for Haas when the year began, replacing Nikita Mazepin just days before the season started.

Magnussen showed brilliant pace to finish P5 in the first round in Bahrain, but the season has slowly regressed for Haas as they have struggled to develop their car.

After a difficult period for the team, Kevin Magnussen has put together a qualifying lap that will be long remembered in the memories of F1 fans.

These are the moments that make Formula 1 such a spectacle to watch, with mixed conditions levelling the playing field and giving the likes of Magnussen a chance to compete at the front.

Qualifying was fiercely close throughout the session, with the low drip on track making driver input an increasingly vital factor in producing lap time.

Speaking after his sensational qualifying, Magnussen was almost lost for words:

"I don't know what to say. I mean - the team put me out on track at exactly the right moment.

"It's incredible. I mean, thank you to Gene and thank you to the whole team for this opportunity.

"I got back this year after year out, and it's just been an amazing journey.

"I mean, it's incredible."

Regardless of what happens in the Sprint race and subsequent Grand Prix this weekend, nothing will detract from this magical moment for Magnussen.

The Danish driver claimed his first-ever Pole Position, and the first for Haas, in perhaps the most surprising and feel-good story in Formula 1 this year.