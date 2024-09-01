Kevin Magnussen Hit With Race Ban After Italian GP Penalty
Kevin Magnussen has been banned from participating in the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, following a penalty incurred during the Italian Grand Prix that caused him to breach the critical threshold of 12 penalty points within a 12-month period.
The incident that triggered this course of events occurred as Magnussen collided with Pierre Gasly's car at the entry to Turn 4. During a maneuver that saw Magnussen attempt to pass the French driver on the inside, the stewards determined that the Dane did not execute the move in a safe and controlled manner. Consequently, Magnussen was found wholly responsible for the collision. As a result, he was handed a 10-second time penalty and two additional penalty points, bringing his total to 12 for the year.
Despite the setback of the time penalty, Magnussen managed to finish in 10th place at the Italian GP, securing just a single point for Haas. This marked his third point-scoring result of the season.
According to the official statement from the stewards:
"No / Driver | 20 - Kevin Magnussen
"Competitor | MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
"Time | 15:29
"Session | Race
"Fact | Car 20 collided with Car 10 at the entry to turn 4.
"Infringement | Breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the FIA International Sporting Code.
"Decision | 10 second time penalty.| 2 penalty points (total of 12 for the 12 month period).|"
"Reason | The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.| On the approach to Turn 4, Car 20 attempted to overtake Car 10 on the inside.| Whilst Car 20 had its front axle past the mirror of Car 10, the Driving Standards| Guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to “be driven in a safe and controlled| manner throughout the manoeuvre”. The Stewards determined that this was not the| case for Car 20 and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence| the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated.| Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the| Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and| Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
Haas is yet to confirm who will step in for the Danish driver for Azerbaijan which is set to take place on 13-15 September.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF