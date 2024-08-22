Kevin Magnussen Insists He 'Has Nothing Left To Prove' In His Last Season At Haas
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has stated that he feels he has nothing left to prove in the upcoming races, given his decade of experience in the sport. His remarks come as he faces uncertainty about his future, with his seat at Haas for the next season already taken and most positions at other teams already filled.
Haas will field a new driver lineup for the 2025 season featuring current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon alongside Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman. They will replace Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. The latter secured a seat with the Sauber F1 team, which is in the process of being taken over entirely by Audi.
The significant changes in the team stem from Ayao Komatsu's promotion to team principal earlier this year, replacing Guenther Steiner. Haas has laid out a strategic recovery plan for the coming months and has already exceeded the point total it earned last season.
With limited options on the grid, Magnussen was asked about his plans for the future, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. He told the media:
“No, not really. I mean, I have some ideas about what I’m going to do. But no news to share and nothing to announce.”
Having raced in the sport over the past decade, Magnussen added that he had nothing to prove to the other teams and that he plans to enjoy the upcoming races without any worry. He said:
“I think I’m approaching this second half of the year like any other part of the year.
“I’ve been in the sport for so long I don’t think there’s anything to prove.
“I’ve shown over 10 years what I am as a driver, and I can’t really change that in half a year.
“So, I’m pretty relaxed about it and looking forward to whatever comes next year.
“There are options for me and whatever happens I’m going to enjoy the rest of this year no matter what. Let’s see what happens.”
Magnussen has not ruled out other activities to pursue next year when asked if racing was a priority for him. He revealed:
“The priority is to spend my time after this year on something that I think is fulfilling and something that I’m happy with.
“So, that could be many things. Formula 1 is one of them.”
With Haas trailing Red Bull junior team VCARB (RB) in the seventh position in the Constructors' Championship, Magnussen was asked if it was possible to beat VCARB with a current difference of 7 points for the sixth place. He explained:
“No, not really, but it’s possible.
“They are within realistic distance from us performance-wise and points-wise.
“That’s what we should go for. I think we have a chance. It’s probably more likely than not they are going to outperform us in the second half.
“But you don’t know what kind of developments they will bring and if they’ll work and that sort of stuff.
“So, I think there’s a realistic chance we can fight them. If you look at the first half of the season they’ve been stronger than us, but only by a bit. So, I think there is a chance.”