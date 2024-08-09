Kevin Magnussen Opens Up On Future As He Considers Move Away From F1
Kevin Magnussen's future in Formula 1 has become a topic of considerable speculation and discussion. The Danish driver's multi-year stint with Haas is set to end after this season as he is set to be replaced by Esteban Ocon.
Since joining the American team, Magnussen has played a crucial role in the team’s trajectory, initially from 2017 to 2020, later returning in 2022. However, Magnussen is now contemplating a potential shift to other racing platforms if opportunities within F1 do not materialize. He is currently evaluating other series such as the World Endurance Championship and IndyCar, should the remaining F1 seats for 2025 remain out of his reach.
When asked about his future during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Magnussen remained open to a variety of possibilities. He explained, as quoted by Formula1.com:
“Yeah, all of the above. I think everything is on the table in that case.
“So, yeah, it's hard to... I'll see what's available out there and make my mind when I get there. Right now, I'm in Formula 1 and there's still a couple of seats open for next year that I'd like to see where all that ends up, and then look at things afterwards.”
Despite the uncertainty, the special bond between Magnussen and Haas remains strong. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu commented in the press release revealing the Danish driver would be leaving the team at the end of the year:
“I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team. He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.
“There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship. Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity. We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”