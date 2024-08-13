Kevin Magnussen Puts Strict Condition On His Future In Formula 1
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has put a strict condition on his Formula 1 future in the wake of limited options on the F1 grid. The Dane opened up about the possibility of moving away from Formula 1 but confirmed that there is no way he would accept a reserve driver role with any of the teams.
The former IMSA driver has had a difficult season so far, accumulating only five points in the championship. However, he has earned ten super license points due to his involvement in several controversial incidents: blocking Nico Hulkenberg and causing a collision with Alex Albon in Jeddah, as well as a collision with Logan Sargeant in Miami.
Magnussen has also been overshadowed by his teammate Hulkenberg, who is 11th in the standings with 22 points. In contrast, Magnussen sits in 16th place with only five points. While Hulkenberg has secured a seat with Audi/Sauber for the 2025 season, Magnussen has yet to confirm his future in Formula 1 and remains without a contract for the upcoming year.
Both Haas drivers are set to be replaced by Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman. With this shift, Magnussen faces a critical situation, having only two potential options to stay on the grid in 2025: Alpine and Sauber. Despite this, he has had minimal contact or discussions with either team regarding a future seat. Revealing his plan and the fact that he has been in this situation before, Magnussen told Motorsport-Total.com:
“I’ve been in a situation like this before, it doesn’t bother me too much.
“Of course I would have liked to stay here, but that’s just part of it.
“This is just another step on this journey.
“Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and everyone clings to it as long as they can… But maybe that will change in 2026.
“At the same time, it is exciting to know that things could be different next year. I will be in a new situation and there is something exciting about that.”
Regarding a potential reserve driver opportunity, Magnussen strongly stated:
“No, no. No chance!
“Why should I travel to 24 races to maybe get one more race? I have competed in almost 200 races, so I don’t need this one more. Absolutely not.”
Having competed previously in IMSA for Chip Ganassi in 2021, and signed with Peugeot's WEC team for the 2022 season before rejoining Haas, Magnussen has experience in endurance racing. Additionally, he appeared in IndyCar with McLaren in one instance, showcasing his versatility across different racing series. When asked about the opportunities in the other series he could count on, Magnussen said:
“All of the above. I think everything is on the table in that case. So, yeah, it’s hard to… I’ll see what’s available out there and make my mind when I get there.
“Right now, I’m in Formula 1 and there’s still a couple of seats open for next year that I’d like to see where all that ends up and then look at things afterwards.”