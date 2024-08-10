Kimi Antonelli Opens Up On Pressure Of Lewis Hamilton Replacement Rumors
With rumors circulating about his potential Formula 1 debut with Mercedes in 2025, Andrea Kimi Antonelli's career trajectory has captured international attention as he is reported to replace seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Transitioning directly from Formula Regional to securing a seat in Formula 2, the Italian driver's path suggests a fast-tracked development, spurred by the anticipation surrounding his capabilities. Yet, despite the lack of a confirmed seat, the young racer has opened up on the pressures surrounding his potential move to Mercedes F1.
In an interview with Motorsport.com, Antonelli shared his reflections on the increasing pressures and his emotional readiness for Formula 1. He explained:
"Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone. My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.
"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.
"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.
"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."
Mercedes has been taking its time to name Hamilton's replacement following his shocking announcement that he would leave the team for Ferrari in 2025. The seven-time champion himself has also endorsed the idea of the Brackley-based squad nurturing younger talent. Speaking earlier in the season, Hamilton noted:
"Carlos is a great driver, so I think wherever he goes I think he would be a positive for any team.
"Honestly, I have no idea what Toto's plans are, but for me, taking on a youngster, if it was my role, I would probably take on Kimi."
Mercedes technical director James Allison has also spoken out on Antonelli's impressive performance, he explained:
"I have had the great pleasure of listening to the engineers describe the interaction with him.
"Just a young, enthusiastic driver, very, very fast, metronomic in his pace. Has not been in an F1 car until recently, but made it look like he'd been in one for ages within a lap or two.
"He came at this generation of cars, the ground effect cars, with an open mind. He feels all the same things that you'd expect him to feel. But he's not sort of polluted by the previous cars, so he just takes them as they are and tells us what he is feeling as weaknesses and strengths.
"He lets the engineers work to try to improve those things. But he looks like a very promising young driver."
It has been rumored that Antonelli has already signed with Mercedes and the announcement will be made during the Italian Grand Prix, however, this has not been confirmed.
This comes after Antonelli's F2 teammate Oliver Bearman signed with Haas for the 2025 season, replacing Nico Hulkenberg who will be making the move to Sauber/ Audi.