Kimi Antonelli Receives Fine After FP1 Error at Japan GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been hit with a pit lane speeding penalty during Free Practice 1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Antonelli is facing a 100 euro fine for the infringement, according to an FIA document, which will be charged to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.
The Mercedes was driving only 0.9 km/h above the pit lane speed limit of 80 km/h, but that was enough for the stewards to deem the incident worthy of a penalty.
Kimi has only 2 races under his belt and is entering the 2025 as one of many rookies.
Although he is just getting started, he has already made it into the record books as the second youngest driver to score points in Formula 1.
The rookie scored an impressive 12 points in his first race, finishing P4 in challenging conditions, as it rained for most of the event.
Ever since scoring points and feeling as if he belongs, Antonelli seems to feel confident.
“It was a really good boost of confidence, definitely,” he said.
“I feel so more relaxed now. I’m not gonna lie, for my first weekend, I was a bit stressed.
“I was a bit nervous because everything was new. But definitely, a race like that really helps your confidence and relaxes you as well.
“The conditions were so tricky there; the track was very slippery, especially at the start because the tyres were cold.
“With all those white lines, the grip was very low. "
"Conditions were really tricky, but I’m really happy how the team and I managed – they’ve been really guiding me throughout the whole race in the best way possible."
“So definitely, a good boost of confidence but not too much!”
Antonelli has faced plenty of curveballs so far in his short career, as during his first race in Australia, he was hit with a 5 second penalty for an unsafe release.
The release happened when the number 12 Mercedes car was released into the path of Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.
The penalty meant he was dropped to P5, but Mercedes executed their right of review and managed to get the penalty overturned.
“It is clear that Car 12 did not cross into the fast lane until a significant distance down the pit lane and only after the driver checked his mirror to confirm clearance with Car 27,” the FIA document that reversed the penalty read.
“The roll hoop camera shows that he had sufficient room to safely pass the McLaren pits without risk to the McLaren mechanics.”
While Mercedes and Kimi were successful in one review, it seems unlikely they will have the same luck with the speeding infraction.