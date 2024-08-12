Kimi Antonelli Reveals Phone Call With Toto Wolff - 'It Was A Bit Difficult'
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has made significant strides in his debut season in Formula 2, surprising many by skipping the traditional progression through Formula 3. Currently, Antonelli is not just gaining attention for his on-track performance, but also the fact that he's connected to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes seat.
The young Italian, who swiftly moved from the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) to Formula 2, acknowledged the significant challenges of such a rapid progression.
"I never expected to go straight to F2. When they told me this was the plan, I thought it would be a big jump because normally you go to F3 first, but at the same time, the challenge appealed to me straight away," he admitted.
Despite his success in FRECA, Antonelli remained realistic about the difficulties of dominating in the more competitive Formula 2.
"I had no illusions of coming to F2 and winning everything, I was always aware that the jump from Formula Regional would be very challenging and I was aware that I still had a lot to learn, which I am still doing," Antonelli admitted.
Among the key factors in Antonelli's adjustment to Formula 2 has been his relationship with Toto Wolff. This connection has proved invaluable, especially as things got difficult for the driver, such as after a particularly disappointing qualifying round at Silverstone.
He recounted: "In difficult moments I ask him for advice and he always looks for a way to give me confidence. I'll give you an example. After the disappointing qualifying in Silverstone, I called him because it was a bit difficult. We talked a lot and that conversation gave me back my confidence."
The phone call with Wolff not only buoyed Antonelli's spirits but also preceded a victory that saw Wolff himself celebrating beneath the podium.
"The next day I won and it was really nice to see him standing under the podium. When you go through difficult times I think you come out stronger in the end, also in terms of attitude. Silverstone and Budapest confirmed that," he reflected.
With mounting speculations about Antonelli potentially stepping into Formula 1 by 2025, possibly as a successor to the 7-time champion at Mercedes, the young driver remains realsitically grounded.
"I'm very happy to be considered, but I'm not asking for anything. My goal right now is to do well in Formula 2, then we'll see. I still see it as a dream. Yes, I've thought about it, but it's a thought. In all honesty, I can tell you that for me it's still a dream today. We'll see if it comes true," he stated.