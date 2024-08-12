Kimi Antonelli Talks Pressure And Potential After Toto Wolff's Mercedes Hints
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has garnered praise from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff as a potential successor to Lewis Hamilton in 2025, has described an F1 seat with Mercedes as a "dream" and emphasized his "eagerness" to seize the opportunity if it arises.
Now in his debut Formula 2 season after bypassing Formula 3, Kimi Antonelli quickly made a name for himself by securing the Italian F4 and ADAC F4 titles in 2022, followed by dominant wins in the Formula Regional Middle East and European Championships.
Several drivers were linked to the Mercedes seat after Hamilton announced his 2025 move to Ferrari, but Wolff consistently named Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli as his preferred replacements. Although Carlos Sainz was also named, Wolff was inclined to wait and observe the driver market, causing the Spaniard to sign with Williams.
Despite the internal tensions reported within Red Bull, it seems unlikely that Verstappen will depart Formula 1's leading team to join Mercedes at the end of this year. Wolff expressed high confidence in Kimi Antonelli, suggesting recently that his probable entry into the team is a calculated risk he is willing to take.
Kimi Antonelli prefers to focus on his F2 performance until an opportunity comes. Speaking to Motorsport.com, the 17-year-old revealed his dream of racing for Mercedes. He said:
"At the moment my goal is to do well in Formula 2, then we'll see.
"I still see it as a dream. Yes, I did happen to think about it, but it is a passing thought. In all honesty I can tell you that for me today it is still a dream. We'll see if it comes true."
The Italian driver expressed his worry about being unable to perform when racing for Mercedes, though he would try his best to make the most of it. He added:
“Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone.
"My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.
"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.
"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.
"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumors about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."