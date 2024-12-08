Kimi Antonelli Thanks Prema After a Disaster Weekend Ahead of Super Formula Test
Italian racing driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has announced his decision to forgo the final Formula 2 race of the season due to an illness, ending what has been a promising stint with Prema Racing. This news follows his absence from the sprint race earlier this weekend, where the same health issue kept him off the track. With this announcement, Antonelli effectively concludes his current season as he primes for a move to Formula 1 in 2025.
Despite his unexpected early exit, Antonelli will wrap up the Formula 2 season in sixth place overall, a commendable position for a rookie in a highly competitive field. The 18-year-old, hailing from Bologna, Italy, has voiced his appreciation for Prema Racing, the team that has been instrumental in his development throughout this season.
Reflecting on the impact of the team on his racing journey, he posted on social media:
"Unfortunately, I won't be able to race today due to an illness, it hurts because it was not the way I wanted to finish my last weekend with Prema. A massive thanks to them for this incredible journey we had together. Now eyes on the future."
Antonelli's racing career has been nothing short of meteoric. He emerged in the karting world, claiming the CIK-FIA Karting European Championship in 2020 and the WSK Euro Series in 2021. His transition to junior formulae was marked by wins in the Italian F4 Championship and ADAC F4 Championship in 2022. In 2023, he continued his streak by winning both the Formula Regional Middle East and European Championships. His progression bypassed Formula 3, moving directly to Formula 2 with Prema Racing for the 2024 season.
The current Formula 2 season has served as a proving ground for Antonelli, where he captured numerous victories, including a memorable sprint win at Silverstone and a feature race victory in Budapest. His qualifying performances, such as narrowly missing the pole position in Azerbaijan, have only bolstered his reputation as a formidable driver. Being a part of the Mercedes Junior Team since 2019, Antonelli shares a strong bond with both Prema and Mercedes, companies he regards fondly as his "second family."
As Antonelli looks forward to a future in Formula 1, his immediate plans involve joining in the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi with Mercedes. This involvement is a curtain-raiser for his preparation toward his anticipated debut in Formula 1, where he is set to replace Lewis Hamilton and team up with George Russell in the 2025 season. In addition to this, Antonelli will be heading to Japan for a Super Formula test, a move aimed at acclimatizing him to the Suzuka circuit.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli derives inspiration from legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, citing him as an idol whose dedication and tenacity he hopes to emulate in his own career. Supportive family ties, particularly the influence of his father, have been cornerstones in his journey.