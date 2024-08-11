Lando Norris Addresses Max Verstappen Rivalry - 'Expect To Crash More'
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris anticipates more intense clashes on the track with reigning champion Max Verstappen.
Norris and Verstappen, whose friendship off the racetrack has been well-documented over the years, recently found their relationship under the microscope following a series of intense on-track encounters. A noteworthy clash happened during the closing laps of this year's Austrian Grand Prix, where the two collided while vying for the lead.
Reflecting on the inevitability of racing incidents, Norris shared with Racing News 365:
“I expect to crash more in the future with different people, with Max.
“Not because it's an expectation of I expect to crash with them - it's just those scenarios and circumstances always happen.
“With another five or 10 years in F1, you're going to have those situations at some point.”
This realistic outlook extends to his philosophy toward relationships in the paddock. Norris maintains a clear division between his personal and professional lives.
“What I do out there [outside of F1] is a different world.
“It's a different life. It's a different mentality. I don't even use the same brain here versus what I’m thinking during the race when I got my helmet on.
“I couldn't care less if I played padel with someone last week or went out for dinner with someone.
“It doesn't change what I want to do on track, which is to win. If anything, it makes you want to beat them more, rather than less.
“For me, it's just two different worlds and what I do away from a track.
“How I act and the people I’m with away from the track couldn’t be any further apart from my mentality of being a racing driver and being inside the car.”
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points