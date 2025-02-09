Lando Norris Adds To Impressive Car Collection As He's Seen In $310,000 Lamborghini
Lando Norris looks to have added to his prestigious collection of luxurious vehicles with the latest acquisition: a Lamborghini Urus.
Spotted driving through the streets of Monte Carlo, the Formula One star continues to indulge his passion for exotic cars.
The Lamborghini Urus, recently seen in Norris’s possession, is a powerhouse. The luxury SUV features 666hp and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in a mere 3.3 seconds.
With a top speed that reaches up to 305 kph, the Urus stands as a testament to Lamborghini's dedication to blending luxury with raw power. With a price tag ranging between $248,000 and $310,000, the vehicle adds to Norris's already varied collection.
An Instagram video capturing Norris signing autographs at the Place du Casino before taking off in the Urus has been shared to social media.
Lando Norris's collection extends to a series of high-end models, including McLarens like the 765LT Spider and the McLaren Senna. He also possesses a Porsche Carrera GT, a Lamborghini Miura, a Shelby Cobra 427, and a 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly.
During an interview with F1 on SI ahead of the 2024 Austin Grand Prix, Norris revealed what he looks out for when he is choosing a car to add to his collection. He explained:
"I mean, the only criteria that I need is it just needs to make me happy and smile. That's pretty much it. It doesn't need to be a certain engine or drive a certain way. It's more for me to adapt to whatever the driving style is for any car.
"Because actually a lot of older cars don't drive that way. You know, as soon as you want to push it and drive it a bit quicker, they don't normally drive that well. But I think it's just that feeling and that characteristic that it has is unique to each car. But for me, sound is very important.
"I don't know if it will be forever, but I'm not a fan of that many hybrid cars. I'm not a fan of electric cars at all, so for me it has to have that authentic feeling. Normally, a naturally aspirated engine for me is always a winner, but turbos and all of that, it can be included.
"I think that's what adds then the authenticity to any car that you drive. But for me, it's sound. It's that kind of one to one feeling of you driving a car. I think cars nowadays are almost too perfect and too nice that it almost doesn't matter what it looks like ‘cause they all just drive the same at the end of the day, and then it gets a little bit boring. I think that's why these older classics are more fun."
