Lando Norris calls the Skyline he arrived in "probably very illegal"
McLaren driver Lando Norris arrived in style at the Japanese Grand Prix with a highly modified Nissan Skyline GT-R R32.
Norris had teased the car in a Tokyo Drift-style trailer, and he certainly turned heads with the modified Skyline.
The car is a collaboration between Japanese car modifier Liberty Walk and Norris' media company, Quadrant, and features an all-white body, along with black decals and red accents on the tires.
Additionally, the car features yellow Japanese wording on the front windshield of the car, all while sporting some of the most standout aftermarket parts avalible.
After his grand arrival, Lando took some time to talk about the car to a pool of reporters.
"Yeah, thanks, my car is nice. Actually, this one is not going to be my one, but [it's a] R32 Nissan.
"It was just a cool project with Liberty Walk that I got to do with Quadrant, nothing to do with McLaren or Formula 1, it was just my love for cars outside of Formula 1."
"I mean a lot of people know I like my cars and I have different cars and things like that, but it's not just new modern cars that I like. "
"In fact, I like more vintage stuff, but I also like variety, and this is something that is very different to European cars."
"But yeah, R32 Nissan, I mean a lot of people know the Liberty [Walk] stuff for the R35s, the more modern cars, but the R32 is just a nicer smaller car, and it's JDM, which again is not something that is known that much in Europe."
"But it's just a cool different car, and it's probably very illegal, which is great, and I think that's why a lot of people like it, so yeah, it's just a cool experience to do something with them, and with the Quadrant team as well."
The Nissan Skyline is famously featured in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, specifically in the movies "2 Fast 2 Furious" and "Fast & Furious."
The car was driven by the late Paul Walker, who portrayed Brian O'Conner, a street racer and one of the most iconic characters in the franchise.
Norris hopes the car will boost his confidence as he heads into the Japanese Grand Prix after a turbulent race in China, as he aims to extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship.
His teammate, Oscar Piastri, had an impressive performance in Shanghai and could pose a genuine threat to Norris's title bid.