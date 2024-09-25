Lando Norris Contradicts McLaren CEO In VCARB's Fastest Lap Saga
McLaren driver Lando Norris has contradicted McLaren team CEO Zak Brown regarding VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo setting the fastest time in the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix. Brown had accused Red Bull of using its junior team to take away the extra point from Norris in his championship battle with Max Verstappen, but Norris says there's "nothing to complain about."
Norris led the race at Marina Bay by a staggering lead of more than 20 seconds over championship leader Verstappen, who leads the Drivers' Standings over Norris by just 52 points. However, towards the closing stages of the street race, Ricciardo was called into the pits for a change to soft tires, allowing him to beat Norris's fastest lap. While Norris secured points for winning the race, the VCARB driver took away a single point in the last lap.
The point could be essential in Norris' championship fight because it could significantly affect his chances of winning the championship. Mathematically, even if he won every remaining Grand Prix of the season, and if Verstappen secured second place in every race, the latter would still win over Norris by one point. Speculation suggests that Red Bull orchestrated Ricciardo's fastest lap to increase Verstappen's chances of winning the championship.
However, Norris seems to be at peace with the idea, admitting it has been this way in Formula 1. Explaining during the FIA press conference after the Singapore Grand Prix, as reported by GPblog.com, he said:
"That's how it's been in Formula 1 for, I don't know, probably since before I was born, so there's nothing to complain about.
"There have been races in the past when other people have been racing, we try to take it away from others. So yes, it was the logical thing to do, and the smart play by them. Happy for Daniel as well, that’s all."
The British driver's position on the issue contrasts with McLaren's CEO, who accused Red Bull of exploiting its B-team. Speaking to SiriusXM, as reported by Racefans.net, Brown said:
“That’s a nice A/B-team sporting thing that I didn’t think was allowed.
“But that’s not the first time we’ve seen it, probably won’t be the last.”
Adding that he would “certainly ask some questions," he said:
“It’s not going to get anyone a point, so I think it does illustrate the issue around that topic.”
Ricciardo's pursuit of the fastest lap might be seen as his final gesture before his rumored exit from VCARB, especially given his recent emotional interviews hinting at a potential departure. However, it remains to be seen what steps Brown would take to address the matter.