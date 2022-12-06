Skip to main content
Lando Norris: Did we achieve what we should've done as McLaren? No

Norris wants more.

Lando Norris believes McLaren must aspire to fight further up the F1 grid, although he is pleased with the team's recovery in 2022. 

McLaren started the 2022 campaign in simply embarrassing fashion, failing to even compete for points in the first round at Bahrain.

This was partly due to a lack of running in the final days of the pre-season test. Irrespective of this, it was clear the Woking squad had significant weaknesses to address. 

McLaren eventually salvaged its season, taking an unlikely podium in Imola before securing a significant double points finish at the Australian GP. 

Whilst Norris is pleased with the team's recovery after a catastrophic starting point, he is hopeful that significant steps forward will be taken over the winter break. 

As quoted by f1.com, Norris explained his perspective on McLaren's first season with Formula 1's new regulations:

"From where we were in race one, I think we've done a good job, we've recovered well.

"If I think of before the season, did we achieve in 2022 what we should've done as McLaren? Honestly, it's no. 

"If we want to do well and want to be champions and some point - and we want to win races - we can't be satisfied with where we have been this season. 

"But we can certainly be satisfied with the progress we've made, from the mechanics, without pit stops, our strategy... It's just that we need a slightly better car."

Zak Brown has expressed confidence that McLaren can deliver race-winning machinery in the foreseeable future. 

This will surely be crucial for Norris to continue with the team, having declined contract negotiations with Red Bull to make a long-term commitment with the British squad. 

Ultimately, McLaren's performance in the upcoming seasons will determine whether Norris was correct to sign a multi-year extension with the team. 

