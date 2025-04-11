Lando Norris Fires Back at Max Verstappen over Car Advantage Claims
Throughout the season so far, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been claiming that the McLaren car is drastically faster than the RB21, a claim that Norris regularly dismisses.
After an impressive win at Suzuka, Verstappen couldn't resist taking a jab at the drivers he is competing against at the top of the grid.
"I'm very happy with what I'm doing, I don't even want to think about it if I'd been in that other car [McLaren], Then you wouldn't have seen me," he said after his win.
In the second leg of a triple-header, the season now turns to the fiery track of Bahrain. During media proceedings before the race weekend, Norris was asked about Verstappen's comment.
“I don’t mind, he can say what he wants. I don’t care, honestly. Everyone can say what they want and believe what they want," Norris said.
"I believe both Oscar [Piastri] and myself are good drivers. He is maybe better at some things but he is not better in every area."
“I have a lot of respect for Max but I also know some things are not true, he can come and test our car any day that he wants and I’ll be excited to see the disappointment on his face after he gets out.”
Norris has been known to get testy at any comments regarding the McLaren car and its advantage over the field.
In the build-up to the Japanese Grand Prix, Norris disparaged claims that the McLaren car is "unbeatable," which, as Lando pointed out, was defeated in Japan.
"I think the people that say that, like the 'unbeatable' stuff is just nonsense, they just like to talk crap sometimes," Norris said ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.
"But I mean, it's your job as the media to figure out these things, I think, and not just listen to what everyone says and write what they say.
"You have to try and understand what they're saying and prove that what they're saying is a fact, rather than I can just say a load of crap and you write it down, but it's up to you, I think, to get across the facts of what is true, and not just write nonsense that people like to say."
While he typically concedes that their car is the fastest on the grid, he regularly attributes success to what he and his teammate Oscar Piastri have improved upon over the past few seasons as also playing a role.
Verstappen and Norris are anticipated to compete again for the victory in Bahrain, although the RB21 has displayed signs of tire wear issues, which McLaren could exploit to achieve a potential 1-2 finish.
