Lando Norris Fumes After Shocking Q1 Exit From Azerbaijan Qualifying
McLaren driver Lando Norris faced an unexpected qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku, which saw him get eliminated in Q1 because of a yellow flag following Esteban Ocon's brush against the wall. Norris was warned of the slow Alpine with yellow flags, which caused him to lift off and end his run. Despite securing P17 for tomorrow's race, he remains "hopeful" for a good result.
Norris was on course for another tight battle with the Ferraris after last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which saw him finish third behind teammate Oscar Piastri and race winner Charles Leclerc. For the Azerbaijan GP, Leclerc is all set to start in pole position, followed by Piastri in second.
Unfortunately, the 24-year-old British driver drove back to the pit after the yellow flag situation ruined his flying lap, though Ocon was off the racing line. While McLaren asked for an explanation from the FIA because the yellow flag was waved to warn of a slow car, Norris termed his run "unlucky," but still hoped for a better result. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he said:
"Everyone did their second laps and I didn't. It was unlucky, that's all. I had to lift. It is what it is. There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank.
"I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do."
Despite Max Verstappen qualifying in sixth, Norris's P17 qualifying result has likely ended his opportunity to close the 62-point gap in the Drivers' Championship this weekend. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted that the yellow flags were not "necessary," and hence, the team had approached the governing body. He added:
"The bitter element is that the other car is at the back of the grid tomorrow. We will do our best to get back into the points, minimise the impact, but obviously that was a very unfortunate moment for Lando today.
"We were discussing now with the FIA as to why a yellow flag was displayed at that moment in time, which was extremely costly.
"The team didn't say it because it was displayed last minute and we checked right now in our tools and it is actually displayed as a yellow, so we were in conversations with the FIA as to why that happened because the yellow flag isn't necessary when there's a car is just a slow car, it is not on a flying lap.
"Everyone tried their best I'm sure, this time there was a situation that ideally, and I think by the regulations, shouldn't have happened. We paid the price but we don't give up.
"We move on, we will do our best tomorrow to get some good points."