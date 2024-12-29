Lando Norris Offers Fans Behind-The-Scenes Access To McLaren Constructors Championship Celebrations
Lando Norris has offered fans a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into McLaren's Constructors Championship celebrations. This win marked McLaren's first Constructors Championship in 26 years. Through a video on his YouTube channel, Norris shared his personal journey during the championship-deciding weekend, reviving his popular LandoLOG series to document this milestone event and give fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and joy within the McLaren team.
McLaren's victory in 2024 secured their ninth title, ending a long 26-year wait since their last win in 1998. Throughout the season, they achieved six race wins and 21 podium finishes. The championship was fiercely contested and ultimately decided at the final race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where McLaren scored 26 crucial points to clinch the title over Ferrari.
Lando Norris played a significant role in McLaren's success during this season. He emerged as the runner-up in the 2024 World Drivers' Championship, finishing just behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris's victories included wins at the Miami Grand Prix, Netherlands Grand Prix, Singapore Grand Prix, and the decisive victory in Abu Dhabi. Since joining McLaren in 2019 and being part of the McLaren Young Driver Programme in 2017, Norris has accumulated impressive stats, including nine pole positions, 12 fastest laps, and 26 podium finishes.
Oscar Piastri, Norris's teammate, also contributed significantly to the team's success, despite facing challenges such as a first-turn incident with Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His performances throughout the season were vital to McLaren's overall points tally.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris commented on the 2024 season as well as his goal for 2025, stating:
"I certainly know I've got a lot of what it takes. There's no doubt about that, and I'm confident in saying that.
"I clearly, and I think this year I proved not everything is where it needs to be, but even since those moments, I feel like I've improved a lot in the last quarter and second half of the year, a huge amount.
"I have confidence in myself, which is, is not a common thing, and I'm never going to go around screaming that kind of thing. But I have confidence that I can fight against Max, and I can fight against Charles and all these other drivers who are just as capable of winning championships, even Lewis and stuff like that next year.
"So, I have what it takes. Yes, I need to improve in areas, and certain areas are not up to the level they need to be, and I'm going to work hard over the winter to improve on them, but I'll do that and we'll fight."