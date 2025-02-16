Lando Norris Opens Up On Mentality In Championship Fight - 'Not Always Right'
Lando Norris's performance in the 2024 Formula 1 season saw him challenge Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the title in an intense battle.
Despite driving a highly competitive McLaren, Norris's 'I'll believe it when I see it' attitude might not be the most suitable approach in this high-paced sport, according to the British driver. He acknowledges that his approach may need some refinements as he enters the 2025 season with renewed determination.
The 2024 season was significant for Norris, who finished as the runner-up in the Drivers' Championship with 374 points. He achieved four wins, including victories at the Miami, Netherlands, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, coupled with thirteen podium finishes.
The McLaren driver's consistent performance throughout the season was a crucial factor in McLaren winning its first Constructors' Championship since 1998.
Opening up on 2024 and how he is preparing for the upcoming 2025 season, Norris explained to Formula One, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Definitely through last year, I had those moments, the good moments, and not just because it's after a good race or a win or whatever. Sometimes it's even after the tougher races where Max got the better of me or something like that, I had that little kick of like, 'okay, I can do this. I can race against him. I can fight at the front.
"Because for me, I've always felt like the kid of, like, 'one day I want to be in Formula One. and race against these guys.' It always seems distant. Then when you're in F1, and for me, it was like, 'now I'm in F1, but I've got to race against Lewis [Hamilton] and Fernando [Alonso], and these guys have been doing it for years, and Max [Verstappen]."
During 2024, McLaren implemented several technical upgrades and changes, elevating them to a level where they could strongly compete against top teams like Red Bull and Ferrari. This resurgence was crucial for Norris to challenge Verstappen and others at the front of the grid.
However, Norris is candid about needing real experiences to fuel his belief. He added:
"And then for me I've always felt like I've had to experience something to really make myself believe it. Last year, I experienced that time. I won some races, I fought these guys that I've like, [thought] 'how am I going to do against them?' And for me, I just can't answer something until I know it, really. Maybe that's not always the correct mentality to have and the right thought of things, but that's me, and that's how I work.
"Some things aren't great, and some things are great, and a lot of it makes me me. And why I'm very good in certain areas. But last year was that moment where I was like, 'I can do it.'"
Norris concluded:
"Which is why I said what I said at the last race. Not because it was out of overconfidence or like, 'next year's my year,' in the arrogant way. I feel like I compete against these guys. I can be at the top, I can fight. But I know I've got to work harder. So it's never an easy answer. But last year was a good year for realising that for myself."
