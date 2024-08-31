Lando Norris Responds to Criticism Over Max Verstappen Comment - 'I Don't Care About Trying to Make Statements'
Fresh off a commanding victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lando Norris finds himself at the center of a media whirlpool following remarks he made that some interpreted as a jibe at Max Verstappen. Despite the apparent controversy, Norris stands firm, insisting that his words were never intended as a dig.
Norris clinched the Dutch Grand Prix title after the Dutch champion passed him at the race start, crossing the finish line an impressive 22.8 seconds ahead after an impressive Papaya stint. It was after his triumph that he echoed a phrase familiar to Verstappen's fans:
“Uh huh. Simply lovely, huh? Well done.”
Talking with Sky Sports F1, via Formula 1, Norris elaborated on where the comment came from.
“Well, I mean, he’s won a lot of races and he’s done a lot of things. I don’t know – I’m not prepared for it, I don’t prepare myself for it, so it just felt like the easiest go-to.”
Norris was swift to clarify that his comment carried no deeper intent.
“Honestly, it doesn’t mean anything to me from my side. I’m not trying to make a statement, I just want to go and win and go home! I don’t care about trying to make statements to try and do all of this,” he promised.
Notwithstanding Norris’s explanation, varied reactions have surfaced. Daniel Ricciardo, for instance, conjectured that Verstappen “would not have taken that very nicely or too well.”
Norris, however, confirmed that his comment was an off-the-cuff remark meant in good spirit.
“It just popped into my head, so I thought I’d say it. It’s a fun thing, I can’t think of those things – I’m not trying to have a dig or anything, like a lot of people want to come up with and headline with and all of that nonsense,” Norris defended.
His effort to defuse the situation extended to acknowledging his respect for his good friend, Verstappen.
“I don’t know, it was more of a funny thing to do, and obviously I respect Max a lot, so I stole one from the many, many wins that he’s got,” he added.
This victory has more than just personal implications for the British driver; it narrows Verstappen’s lead in the championship standings to 70 points with only nine races left in the season. Consequently, as teams gear up for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the championship race remains difficult, yet intense.
Looking forward, this controversy might seem trivial in the grand scheme of things. Norris’s Dutch Grand Prix win isn't just a statistical milestone for him; it signals a brilliant season to come.
