Lando Norris Reacts to Pitlane Showdown with Max Verstappen at Japan GP
McLaren driver Lando Norris struggled to make much of an impression during the Japanese Grand Prix on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, leading to a P2 finish.
The race displayed a familiar back-and-forth between Norris and Verstappen, as one would catch up for a few laps, only for the other to respond in kind for a few laps.
Throughout the entire race, Norris was unable to get into DRS range, always being at least a second away from closing in on Verstappen.
The word around the paddock is that the McLaren car was actually the fastest on track, raising questions about why Norris struggled so much.
Ultimately, Norris believes that track position was everything for the race.
"Yeah, I guess just lost out yesterday," Norris said after the race
"Max drove a good race today, no mistakes and the pace was too similar today to do anything more."
"But yeah, just not enough today, nothing special that we had that we could get Max on."
"They were quick, and no mistakes, like I said, so he deserved it."
The only moment when Norris and Verstappen encountered each other during the race was in the pitlane, following a slow pitstop for the Red Bull. Norris was released side by side with Max, but neither yielded an inch.
Max had the advantage and the right of way since he was already in the pit lane and had nowhere to go. Norris ended up riding on the grass beside Max, bouncing off the track and losing any time gained in the pits.
After the race, Lando seemingly brushed off the incident.
"It's racing, I think, I mean, he was still ahead," Lando added.
"We kind of squeezed into one and Max is the last guy I expect to give me any space. So in a good way and in a racing way, so nothing more than that."
The runner-up finish was still a substantial points haul for Lando to remain in the lead of the Drivers' Championship.
"Yeah, I think it's still been a very good weekend. Obviously, didn't get the positions that we wanted," he said.
"And we were fighting for a win every weekend, but they deserved it."
"Both Red Bull and Max deserved it this weekend. And they're quick. They've been catching up. They've obviously made some improvements."
"And as a team, we didn't have enough this weekend, so we'll have to work harder for the next one."
