Lando Norris Targets Lewis Hamilton Critics After Ferrari Move
McLaren driver Lando Norris has targeted critics who called out Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move this year. The seven-time world champion's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari is being seen as a historic milestone not only for Hamilton but also for Formula 1. However, many still question his current form, considering he is now 40 years old.
Hamilton shifted teams after racing with Mercedes for 12 years, a partnership that saw eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. The 2024 season saw the Briton win two races, breaking his dry run that began in 2022. Despite the achievement, Hamilton's qualifying pace often suffered, which led him to point out that maybe he isn't that fast anymore.
While Mercedes attributed the shortfall to its ground-effect car not suiting Hamilton's driving style, his move to Ferrari raised questions, with many doubting his performance alongside a strong teammate like Charles Leclerc. However, Norris defended Hamilton’s decision, calling it "special" and dismissing skeptics as "silly," adding that the move gives Hamilton everything he needs to stay motivated. When asked if he was expecting to see a better version of Hamilton this season, the McLaren driver told Sky Sports F1:
"I would have thought so. I don't know. Again, everyone's different.
"I think it's cool what he's doing and what he's done and going to Ferrari. I think it's very special. I think Ferrari is incredible.
"I feel like he would struggle to find any reasons to not be motivated. You know, it's an incredible opportunity for him. It's a cool story.
"I'm sure there's a lot of bonuses with a lot of things going over to Ferrari, so there's a lot of reasons to be more motivated and be ready to go.
"It's Lewis and I think anyone who doubts him is a bit silly."
Norris' comments follow the statements made by Carlos Sainz, who was replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari. Sainz acknowledged that Hamilton has a strong chance of being competitive but stressed that his success will depend on how well he adapts to Ferrari's title contender. He said:
“When I judge by results and his background and what he's achieved, I can only say there's a very high chance that he's going to be competitive in Ferrari.
“But like everything, it will all depend on how well you can adapt to a car, how well you can adapt to a team.
“There are so many variables that it’s impossible for me to predict.
“But I can only say when I left, when I left Ferrari, I did feel the team, both Ferrari and Charles, were ready to fight for a world championship.
“With Lewis joining, those chances can only increase.”