Lando Norris Tells Red Bull to "Do a Better Job" Rather Than Complain About McLaren's Car
Lando Norris has hit back at Red Bull over the energy drink team's complaints about McLaren's car.
One of the biggest controversies in the technical aspect of Formula 1 revolves around the degree of flexing in the MCL39's rear wing, which has garnered attention in the paddock and on social media.
The advantage has been praised as functioning like a sort of "mini-DRS" that would theoretically offer a speed boost on the straight.
To date, McLaren has satisfied all the requirements established by the FIA, which has employed various measurement techniques to verify that the rear wing adheres to the current regulations.
The FIA aims to implement changes that will resolve the "flexi-wing" debate and controversy, scheduled to take effect during the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
The principal of the Red Bull team has asserted that McLaren will decline once the new regulations take effect.
"We have a big regulation change coming at race nine. You know, how is that going to affect the run of play?," Horner questioned during a Sky Sports interview.
Red Bull has continued to suggest that McLaren will face restrictions once the changes are implemented, indicating that this could influence the outcome of the championship.
“We're all fully within the rules. We're doing a good job. Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they're not," Norris said.
"It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things."
"We respect the FIA doing what they're doing and we're happy that they keep trying to correct things because we don't want anyone outside of those rules, but the last ones didn't affect us."
"I don't know if the new ones will or not but there are plenty of things that Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much. So we can also play that game, but we focus on ourselves rather than complaining about others."
A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be the rear wing flexing, as shared by Jos Verstappen. However, Norris again dismissed the idea that it reveals anything significant.
"How do they know it's the rear wing that's flexing?," he said.
"They don't, it could be the whole car. So people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea."
