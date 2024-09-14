Lando Norris Tempers McLaren Expectations Ahead Of Azerbaijan GP - 'Long Way Off'
McLaren has become accustomed to being near the front at each race. On Friday they found themselves outpaced in Azerbaijan as Ferrari and Red Bull looked to have the stronger cars. During practice, Lando Norris voiced his concerns, according to a report by PlanetF1, over McLaren's pace. He stated that the team is a "long way off" behind its competitors after a disappointing session.
Oscar Piastri, Norris' teammate, recorded the fifth-quickest time, half a second slower than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by the day's end. He also finished a comparable distance behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell.
Unfortunately, Norris could only secure the 17th position as he did not complete a representative lap using the soft tires towards the session's conclusion.
When inquired about whether McLaren's performance was unexpected, particularly given the team's robust recent form, Norris commented to F1TV, “We’re quite a long way off. I’m having to push way too much to try and get a lap time out of it, clearly.
“I think where Oscar was is kind of more where we are. If we nail it, we’re just about there, but I’m sure the [competitors] are not even close to nailing it yet," Norris added. “We have quite a lot to find, honestly, compared to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. They’re all very similar, and then there’s a good three, four-tenths gap back to us. So, a lot of work for us to do.”
Norris tempered expectations when it was suggested that McLaren is the favorite to beat.
"There have been plenty of circuits we’ve not been quick. People just love to believe that we’re the best everywhere, but we’re not.
“We’ve been doing a very good job so far, a better job than other teams, but we’ve always known the Ferraris are very quick here. With this kind of track conditions, Mercedes is going to be very quick," Norris said. “The car’s still not bad. I’m sure we can still get a lap time out of it, but we’re not as clearly ahead as we have been on the races.”
Amidst the uncertainties concerning fuel loads and engine modes, Norris holds the view that McLaren must accelerate their efforts to bridge the gap with Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the championship standings.
Norris's insight about the low-grip conditions in Baku offers a more detailed explanation for McLaren's struggles. The slippery track surface, which has led to slower lap times and caused multiple drivers to go off-track, seems to be posing a significant challenge for the team. In these conditions, it's likely more difficult for McLaren to extract the maximum performance from their car, particularly in terms of tire management and maintaining stability.
“It’s just very slidey out there, you know?” he said. “We perform well at the higher grip circuits and the track is way off, not even close to where we were last year. So we’re just finding it difficult at the minute, but we’ll work hard tonight.”