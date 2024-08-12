Las Vegas GP Announces Insane Artist Performances During 2024 Race Weekend
Music icons Ludacris, Alesso, and OneRepublic will present mind-blowing performances during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage from November 21-23. The unforgettable weekend will also witness an eclectic mix of performances from Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, and TOO MANY ZOOZ.
The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix achieved historic success last year, becoming the largest sporting event in the city's history. Attracting 316,000 fans and captivating a global television audience of 59.3 million, the event generated a remarkable $1.5 billion boost to regional tourism. What could have been an ordinary weekend instead turned into a bustling, lucrative spectacle, showcasing the immense impact of this premier racing event.
Despite initial skepticism that the championship might be sacrificing pure racing for spectacle, the Las Vegas GP ultimately defied all expectations. Concerns that the event was drifting away from unadulterated racing were alleviated by the race's actual execution. The track's challenging, low-grip surface provided a demanding yet thrilling test, and the race saw an impressive 82 overtakes. Max Verstappen emerged victorious in a dominating season for Red Bull that secured 21 wins out of the 22 races.
For 2024, fans have more entertainment and track action to look forward to in a festive atmosphere under the dazzling Sphere, which was one of the highlights most talked about last year. The celebrations will also offer spectacular views of key track sections like the chicane from Turns 7 to 9, offering them a glimpse of the close racing that has ensued among McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari in recent races.
Speaking on the artists set to perform this year, Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a statement:
“Las Vegas is renowned for its world-class entertainment, so we’re thrilled to present a lineup that reflects that.
“This year’s Grand Prix will feature a mix of top-tier artists and dynamic performances that will make for an extraordinary weekend.”
OneRepublic, the GRAMMY-nominated pop-rock band's performance, is scheduled for Thursday, November 21. Celebrated as one of the top bands of the 21st century, it will kick off the festivities.
Alesso, the acclaimed DJ and producer, will take the stage on Friday, November 22. With two RIAA-certified platinum hits, numerous collaborations with stars such as Katy Perry and Calvin Harris, and over 5.5 billion global streams, Alesso is poised to bring his signature energy to the Grand Prix.
Lastly, Ludacris will close the weekend performance on Saturday, November 23, to make way for the race on Sunday. The GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning rapper will bring his dynamic performance style to the event.