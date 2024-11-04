Las Vegas GP: Fontainebleau Announces Insane Exclusive Experiences Ahead Of 2024 Race
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is poised to present an array of exclusive experiences during the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, featuring headline events such as The Aston Martin British Bloodline Experience, LIV on the Grid Nightlife, Papi Steak's Trackside F1 Garage, and the Fontainebleau Race Club's LIV Las Vegas Lineup.
The Aston Martin British Bloodline Experience
Kicking off the festivities is The Aston Martin British Bloodline Experience, scheduled from November 1 through 24, 2024. Fans will find a curated collection of over 20 iconic Aston Martin models spanning from vintage to next-generation sportscars. The exhibit includes the latest V12 flagship models and features the renowned AMR24 Formula 1 challenger.
Maurice Wooden, President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, commented on the event, stating, in a press release provided to Sports Illustrated:
“As the excitement builds toward Race Week, we are thrilled to offer our guests an intimate look at the history and evolution of Aston Martin, a brand that symbolizes both excellence and sophistication. As a resort, we pride ourselves on bringing top-tier experiences to our guests, creating once-in-a-lifetime memories. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is extremely proud to be the exclusive partner of Aston Martin, and we are honored to bring this iconic, luxury brand for the ultimate Race Week experience."
Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin’s Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, noted the significance of the display in the context of the Grand Prix, citing the occasion as a celebration of Aston Martin's "exciting past, present, and future."
The collection notably includes the DB5 stunt car from "No Time To Die," a nod to Aston Martin’s six-decade association with the James Bond franchise. McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, explained:
“Known for its perfect balance of form and function, Aston Martin has captivated enthusiasts since day one, earning its place as a symbol of greatness. Hagerty is pleased to offer fans an opportunity to learn more about the visionary artists and engineers who built Aston Martin, one masterpiece at a time."
LIV on the Grid Experience
The nightlife promises to be nothing short of spectacular with the LIV on the Grid experience. Set for the race weekend starting on November 23, the event features headliner Dom Dolla at the Paddock Club Rooftop. With tickets priced at $13,500, guests can expect VIP bottle service, premium seating, and panoramic views of the track.
Emily Prazer, F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer, shared:
“Las Vegas is known for its world-class nightclubs, and Fontainebleau and LIV Las Vegas are truly taking it to the next level with LIV on the Grid. Guests not only will have the time of their lives with Dom Dolla performing in a fully immersive nightlife venue, but they’ll also get to experience the best of the Paddock Club’s luxurious hospitality offerings.”
Papi Steak's Trackside F1 Garage
For those with a love for exquisite dining, Papi Steak's Trackside F1 Garage offers a luxurious culinary and entertainment experience from November 21-23, 2024. Starting at $35,000 per person, the package includes access to the F1 Paddock Club and a trackside gourmet experience, complete with Australian pure breed New York strip loin and a raw bar.
The Papi Steakhouse Trackside F1 Garage tickets also include access to an F1 Paddock Pass, Paddock Club Rooftop access, LIV on the Grid, Pit Lane walk, guided track tours, F1 podium celebration access, photo safari, access to the East Harmon Zone, and Paddock Club transportation.
Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, commented on the experience:
“The Papi Steak Garage is one of our most luxurious packages for the 2024 event. It marries the exhilaration of Vegas nightlife with the haute hospitality of Papi Steak to give guests access to the some of the greatest VIP moments throughout the weekend. Papi Steak is the perfect partner for our trackside dining experience, and we know this is going to be a highly sought-after hospitality offering for the most discerning F1 fans.”
Fontainebleau Race Club's LIV Las Vegas Lineup
The Fontainebleau Race Club's LIV Las Vegas lineup features artists such as John Summit, Calvin Harris, Metro Boomin, and Dom Dolla. David Grutman remarked: