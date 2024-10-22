Las Vegas GP Signs Formula 1's First DRS Sponsorship
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled a partnership with the renowned battery brand Duracell, which will sponsor one of the three DRS zones on the street circuit. Consequently, Duracell's iconic copper and black branding will adorn Koval Straight, making it the first DRS sponsorship in Formula 1 history.
Last year’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix was a resounding success, drawing massive crowds while seamlessly blending the city's renowned entertainment culture with the pinnacle of motorsport. The result was a dazzling, high-energy spectacle that transformed the iconic Strip into a glowing backdrop for an unforgettable sporting event.
The high-speed spectacle in Las Vegas, marking Formula 1's final stop in the U.S. this season, is poised to draw an even greater fan response as the sport continues its rapid surge in popularity across America. With growing excitement around F1, this event could capture even more attention and enthusiasm from the expanding U.S. fanbase.
Duracell's activation will showcase a striking mix of LED panels on a track-spanning gantry, along with prominent trackside signage and rooftop branding. Beyond the track, the US-based battery manufacturer is ramping up its marketing efforts with TV commercials across Latin America, Europe, and North America, as well as organizing fan-focused events at several Grands Prix.
Speaking on the collaboration, the vice president of commercial partnerships for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Brendan Dolby, said in a statement:
"Partnering with Duracell showcases the ultimate intersection of innovation and power.
“This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance experiences throughout our circuit.”
Duracell is no stranger to Formula 1, having established a strong presence as a sponsor of Williams Racing since 2022. The FW46 car prominently features the iconic copper and black Duracell branding on its airbox, a visual nod to the partnership.
In addition, as part of the campaign, the cars will sport Duracell colors on the rear wing’s DRS flaps, adding a bold touch to the car’s design. The DRS activation button on the steering wheel will also be painted in Duracell's signature colors. Beyond the car, Duracell’s logo also adorns the team’s attire.
Williams commercial director, James Bower, said in a statement:
“Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations.
"We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a powerboost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”